In two separate incidents, a Class 8 student and a government school teacher committed suicide in Jharkhand on Wednesday, the police said.

Utkristha Kumar Jaiswal, a Class 8 student of St. Thomas School here, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

According to Utkristha’s mother Anita Jaiswal, her son was under pressure due to project work given at the school. When she woke up at midnight, she saw that light in her son’s room was on. Peeping inside the room, she was shocked to see that her son was hanging from the ceiling fan by the school tie.

The parents took him to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), where he was declared brought dead.

The police are investigating the case as the boy has left no suicide note.

In the other incident, a school teacher committed suicide in a classroom in East Singhbhum district’s Patmada block. In his suicide note, the teacher blamed the block’s education department officials for driving him to death.