Yet another debt-ridden farmer has committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Wednesday, the police said. Forty-year-old Ramesh, a resident of Ballarpur village, took his life by consuming poison. He had an outstanding debt of Rs 2 lakh and owned about one-acre land.

Labarra area police station chief Kamal Singh told IANS: “His family is alleging debt as a reason for suicide. He had three daughters, all of whom are married, and a son. A case has been registered and investigations are on.”

This brings to four the number of farmer suicides reported in the past three days. On Monday, Dulichandra of Sehore district’s Jajna village, who owed Rs 5 lakh in loans, died under mysterious circumstances.

On Tuesday, two farmers took their lives due to distress over debts. Makhan Lal in Hoshangabad’s Bhairopur village was found hanging from a tree around 4 a.m., while Hari Singh Jatav of Vidhisha district’s Jirapur village slipped into a critical condition and later died after he consumed poison.