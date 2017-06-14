Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday inspected the new coaches of Humsafar Express that boast of additional features and said the railways wanted to further improve the compartments for better passenger experience.

“Humsafar trains were already good, but we wanted to further improve the design for better passenger experience,” Prabhu told reporters here.

He said the new coaches of Humsafar trains offer pleasing interiors, passenger announcement system, and auto-vending machines.

The new features include tables for baby nappy changing in two toilets per coach, closed-circuit television and video displays.

Suresh Prabhu will flag off two new Humsafar Express trains on Thursday from Vijaywada in Andhra — the Tirupati-Jammu Tawi, and the Howrah-Vijaywada trains.

The new coaches also have convenient upper-berth climbing arrangement, urinals in two toilets per coach, mobile chargers, and reading LED light for each berth.

The first Humsafar Express was launched on December 16 between Anand Vihar and Gorakhpur. Till date, the railways have introduced six such trains on various routes and others are in the pipeline.

The Minister in his Budget speech of 2016-17 had announced the introduction of Humsafar Express as fully air-conditioned third AC service with optional facility of meals.