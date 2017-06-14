A- A A+

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi on Wednesday published a WhatsApp number and an email address through which citizens can send complaints or information about water-logging in the national capital.

People can send complaints to 8130188222 or email them to monsoondelhi2017@gmail.com and even send them to PWD office address, till June 30.

In Delhi, roads and drains are maintained by the three municipal corporations and the PWD.

To avoid any blame game in preparatory works to prevent water-logging, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier said that a joint committee of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and PWD officials has been formed.

Locations which were water-logged in the past have been identified and desalting work is being carried out.

