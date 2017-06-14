The toll in the first deluge of the monsoon reached five on Wednesday, with deaths of three more persons reported from different parts of the city on Wednesday, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration said.

Two persons, including a school student, were electrocuted on Tuesday during the flash floods. Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning.

An elderly woman died in Nabin Nagar area of the city as no ambulance could reach her house when she suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Nabin Nagar is one of the most water-logged areas in the city where the district administration officials had to run rubber rafts to evacuate people from their marooned houses.

The residents of Guwahati city had to struggle with the floods for the second day on Wednesday as many houses remained submerged till late in the evening in different parts of the city. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained closed for the second day.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has offered his condolences on the tragic loss of lives and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) district to personally hand over Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of those killed.

The Chief Minister has been keeping a close watch on the situation and has directed the district administration, District Disaster Management Authority and Guwahati Development Department to be ready with relief materials and to reach out to the affected people in case of any exigency.

He also instructed all concerned officials to visit the affected areas and take stock of the situation and extend all possible help to the affected.