A young man has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl at a park in Rohini, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Pal said Manish, 22, was known to the minor for the past one year as he was employed near her house.

“The minor went to a park in Begumpur area with the accused on his motorcycle around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, where he raped her,” Rishi Pal said.

When she returned home late and was scolded by her parents, she claimed she had been gang-raped, the police said.

Rishi Pal said a case of rape and violation of provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and the girl’s attacker arrested from Begumpur area.