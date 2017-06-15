Accusing the Central government of trying to interfere in the liberty of people in the name of cow protection and prohibition of cattle slaughter, a newly formed joint forum of minority community and Dalits organised a protest demonstration here on Wednesday to demand withdrawal of the new notification on cattle slaughter.

The representatives of the forum strongly condemned the new notification under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and demanded the Centre immediately withdraw the notification that puts “ban-like restrictions” on cattle slaughter.

“We think the Central Government is trying to interfere in the personal liberty of people with their new notification about cattle slaughter. We strongly condemn this and demand immediate withdrawal of the notification,” M. Kamruzzaman, the joint secretary of the forum, told IANS.

“According to the central department of Animal Husbandry, 22 lakh people would directly lose their jobs, nearly two crore people involved with related businesses would be affected due to the ban on cattle slaughter. This is a direct attack on humanity,” he claimed.

Accusing the Central government and the BJP of trying to instigate clashes between Hindu dalits and the Muslims all over the country, Kamruzzaman claimed such attempts would cause great loss to the integrity of the country.

“The BJP and the Central government are always scheming to start clashes between the Hindu dalits and Muslims everywhere. We have formed a joint forum of Hindu and Muslim communities to maintain the atmosphere of communal harmony and prevent the fascist policies of the Central Government and BJP-RSS,” he said.