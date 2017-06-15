Calling central government’s notification on Cattle trade ban devoid of “prejudice or hidden agenda”, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he is open to the States for giving their suggestion for amendments in the new law.

Speaking on the growing disconnect from various parties alleging the Centre govt for hijacking and overruling state authority power over the matter of cattle, Harsh Vardhan claimed that he has no problem in bringing amendments to the existing restrictions in the sale of cattle for slaughter.

“I appeal to protesting states and the public at large to send us their suggestions,” said a national daily quoting the minister.

Harsh Vardhan further states that new rule which restricts the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Market) Rules, 2017 was placed in the domain for discussion and suggestions from everyone for a one complete month in January this year.

No stakeholders or any aggrieved party came to challenge the drafted rule and that is only when the Ministry decided to go ahead with the rule, explains Harsh Vardhan.

Admitting to the different voices against the rule inside BJP party, Harsh Vardhan said, “We recognise that there is a problem. If we did not, why would we agree to change it when it was all done as per the instructions of Supreme Court?” reports IE.

The minister said that the government is aware of the situation and does not want to “hurt any industry, or harm farmers” and the ministry is going through all the suggestions submitted to them in documents.

“There is no need to do politics over this because we are willing to rectify whatever has caused grievance,” he added.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Government of India on May 26 released a new law that bans sale and purchase of cattle for the purpose of slaughter or religious sacrifice.

As per the new law, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 aims to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

The list of animals that cannot be bought or sold for slaughter through cattle markets includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels.