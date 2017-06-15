Taking cognizance of the threat issued by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to intensify the ongoing protests in Darjeeling, police on Thursday broke locks and raided the office of Morcha chief JP Bimal Gurung.

The police have seized multiple arms ranging from, crossbow, knives, khukri, mobile phones hidden inside the office of GJM chief.

Reacting sharply to the raids on GJM chief Gurung’s office, the party has called for an indefinite shutdown across Darjeeling.

The crackdown on Gurung’s office comes after the GJM leader signaled to accelerate the protests while raising fresh demands for a separate Gorkhaland.

“The movement for Gorkhaland will be intensified. Tourists may face problems,” said Bimal Gurung.

The GJM protesters in Darjeeling are protesting against CM Mamta Banerjee’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory subject to be taught in state schools up to Class 10, GJM had declared bandh across the state on Monday.

Later the situation accelerated further after the protest led by the GJM turned violent early this week after as the protesters vandalised public and private property and assaulted policemen.

The Bengal CM on her visit to the troubled state of Darjeeling on Monday saw GJM supporters welcoming her move by brandishing black flags and chanting slogans of ‘free Gorkhaland’ against the ‘forceful’ imposition of Bengali language in the schools.

After the GJM cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata’s visit to Darjeeling and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in the syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation.

Following the violent protests, extra units of Paramilitary force CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the state.

The state government also asked the Army to deploy forces in the wake of the Bandh to ensure normalcy in the state.

“Requisition from the state government has been received. Two Army columns based in Darjeeling are moving out. Each column has 43 men,” said Army Eastern Command in a statement.

Refusing to get intimidated by the protesters, CM Banerjee on Monday said that she will not “bow down to threats”.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the state government about the Darjeeling political turmoil.