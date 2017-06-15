A- A A+

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new payment facility for its passengers with the help of which they can make payments for their tickets through mVisa application.

mVisa is a type of e-wallet which can be used to store money as well as make payments online.

To avail the facility the passengers will have to download the mVisa app on their smartphones, and link their debit cards, credit cards or prepaid accounts with it.

IRCTC will also offer cashback on making payments through mVisa. This is a promotional offer till 4th September and the passengers will get a cashback of Rs. 50 on payments made using the application.

It has also introduced a ‘buy now, pay later’ service in which one can book tickets 5 days prior to their journey. They will have to pay a service tax of 3.5%, which can be paid within 14 days of the booking. 

