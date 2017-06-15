A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper posted on the International Border (IB) in Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir died under mysterious circumstances, officials said on Thursday.

“A BSF jawan, Parveen Kumar, deployed in Ramgarh sector of Samba district has died under mysteries circumstances,” an official said.

Constable Kumar, of 176 battalion posted on Kandral border outpost, vomited blood, he added.

He was shifted to hospital where doctors said he had died en route. “An enquiry has been started. The deceased trooper belonged to Gurdaspur (Punjab).”

Last week also a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper died near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir after he fell into a gorge.

BSF sources said here that Kulbir Singh of the 137th battalion died when he slipped and fell into a deep gorge near the LoC in Poonch district.