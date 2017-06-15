A day after being marshalled out of the Tamil Nadu assembly for creating ‘ruckus’, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president and leader of opposition MK Stalin on Thursday staged a walkout after he was denied to speak on MLA sting operation by the Speaker.

Calling out for the Governor’s intervention, Stalin said that he will meet him once the C Vidyasagar Rao who is out of the town returns.

Addressing the media outside the state assembly house, Stalin said, “Today again I was denied permission to raise MLA sting issue in assembly by the speaker. We walked out to show our protests.”

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanpal on Wednesday ordered to evict Stalin after he held a ‘mock-auction’ of MLA inside the House.

Citing ‘cash for vote’ sting operation, aired on a private news channel, Stalin alleged All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) of horse-trading of lawmakers ahead of key crucial trust vote in February this year.

The working president of DMK demanded to dissolve the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and constitute CBI inquiry against the accused party men.

Earlier on Wednesday, during as the state assembly session begin to discuss the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill slated to be rolled out on July 1, Stalin along with DMK legislatures staged a protest asking the speaker to discuss the ‘cash for vote’ scam in the House.

After a lot of persuasion by Speaker Dhanpal making no effect on the protesting DMK supporters, Stalin was escorted out of the building.

A development comes on the foot note of the sting operation that states that Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy camp during the trust vote in against the rival faction led by O Panneerselvam lured party MLAs by offering them money and gold.

The video purportedly shows, South Madurai MLA Saravanan accepting that Sasikala camp allegedly offered him money between Rs 2 crore to 6 crore for his support.

Notably, during the political slugfest between the EPS and OPS faction, Sasikala had kept all the AIADMK law makers in the Golden Bay resort at Koovathur, about 80 km from Chennai.

Palanisamy had won the trust vote to continue as the Chief Minister of the state.