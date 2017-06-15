In another addition to their fanciful demands, Right-wing group Bajrang Sena it seems has gone too far this time, seeking a ban on the sale of Kamasutra books inside the Khajuraho temple premises.

The members of the group want a ban on the sale of Kamasutra books in the land of Kamasutra — the Khajuraho temples, a Unesco world heritage site in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

Members of Bajrang Sena on Tuesday approached the Chhatarpur police, alleging that Kamasutra books and obscene figurines were being sold inside the premises of the Khajuraho temples.

The temples are famous worldwide for the erotic yet graceful sculptures on their outer walls.

Bajrang Sena activists under the patronage of the president of the Khajuraho unit, Jyoti Agarwal, submitted a memorandum of their demands to the sub-divisional officer of police Israr Mansouri, Khajuraho,

The demands include action against selling Kamasutra books and figurines inside temple premises, especially at the tourist canteen. They slammed the act, saying that it was against India’s culture and tradition.

“Such things are readily available inside the temple premises under the very nose of ASI and tourism department officials. Such things affect the image of Indian culture and traditions in the eyes of the foreigners,” said Agarwal.

“What sort of moral values are we passing on to our younger generation? These temples have religious significance. There is a Shiva temple here. How can we allow Kamasutra to be sold in the sacred premises,” she added.

On being asked what steps will be taken now, Israr Mansouri said,“We will consult officials of the Archeological Survey of India and tourism department after which further action will be taken.”