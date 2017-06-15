A police officer from Jodhpur was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of demanding a bribe and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The incident came to light after Jodhpur police arrested a man in possession of around 1 kg of opium. The wife of the arrested man started doing rounds of the police station and officials to get her husband out of police custody.

When her persistent requests failed, she bumped into a police official —Kamaldan Charan, who promised the release of her husband but on a condition. He demanded an amount of Rs 2 lakh from her in cash.

The woman could only arrange Rs 1 lakh but the policeman was unfazed from her plight and offered her a proposition to ‘sleep’ with him in order to suffice the remaining Rs 1 lakh.

Both the parties came into an agreement and decided to meet at the woman’s place. But this little information was passed on to the ACB officials who later nabbed the policeman red handed with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.