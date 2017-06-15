A day after Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) raked controversy after it eluded E Sreedharan among the VIP guests to sit along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural ceremony of Kochi Metro, Sreedharan on Thursday played down the matter saying he was “not disappointed” as the security of PM was more important.

“Don’t make it into a controversy. The security of the Prime Minister is more important. We must follow what the security agency says. I am not at all disappointed,” said E Sreedharan.

The matter came to light after the Kerala government notification on the Kochi Metro which is slated to be inaugurated by PM Modi had the name of E Sreedharan missing as the people who will be presented at the dais along with other important dignitaries.

Notably, Kochi Metro project has been handled by the Delhi Metro Rail Corp with Sreedharan as part of the advisory board.

Sreedharan is a celebrated figure for his timely completion of the Metro programme in Delhi well ahead of the deadline under the Congress govt led by Sheila Dikshit.

Jumping into the action, the Kerala government headed by Chief Minister Pinari Vijayan, has written to the PMO to revise the seating arrangement and to reserve a place for Sreedharan.

The state govt claimed that the final call on the people attending the ceremony has been finalised by the PMO.

Reportedly the final names have been sorted out from the list of 17 people which had Sreedharan’s name on it.