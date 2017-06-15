Heavy exchanges of fire started on Thursday between the Indian and Pakistan armies on Thursday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera sector after Pakistan violated bilateral ceasefire, officials said.

Defence Ministry Spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said, “The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and mortars in Naushera sector.”

Pakistan shelling and firing started at 2 p.m. following retaliation by “the Indian Army posts strongly and effectively”.

The firing was still continuing late afternoon.

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire at three places on the LoC on Wednesday, including the Naushera sector, following which the Indian Army killed two Pakistani soldiers in retaliation in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch district