One Assam Rifles trooper was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday when militants ambushed the para-military force patrol in Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condemned the ‘dastardly act’, and told the IANS that the attackers will be hunted and brought to justice.

Police sources said that the Assam Rifles personnel had gone out for patrolling. They had returned to their camp at Kasom post near Hundung in the district when they were attacked with a remote control bomb blast.

All the five personnel injured in the blast were airlifted to the military hospital at Leimakhong near Imphal, where one of the injured personnel died.