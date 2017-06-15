A- A A+

One Assam Rifles trooper was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday when militants ambushed the para-military force patrol in Manipur’s Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has condemned the ‘dastardly act’, and told the IANS that the attackers will be hunted and brought to justice.

Police sources said that the Assam Rifles personnel had gone out for patrolling. They had returned to their camp at Kasom post near Hundung in the district when they were attacked with a remote control bomb blast.

ALSO READ: London blaze: Fasting Muslims helped save lives

All the five personnel injured in the blast were airlifted to the military hospital at Leimakhong near Imphal, where one of the injured personnel died.

First Published | 15 June 2017 4:47 PM
Read News On:

Para-Military Force

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Blast in Manipur, one Assam Rifles trooper dies

(Latest News in English from Newsx)