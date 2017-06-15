Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh and said the Chief Minister’s lunch with Dalits in a Gorakhpur village was a sham.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said that by supping with the Dalits, the BJP was trying to hoodwink the community and eyeing the Dalit vote bank.

“They think all this drama can get them the votes and goodwill of the Dalits but they really are anti-Dalits,” she alleged.

The whole nation was a witness to the BJP’s anti-Dalit rant and policies, she said, adding that eating food with the marginalized were cosmetic gestures. “All this is not going to help, neither the BJP nor the Dalits.”