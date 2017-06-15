14 Naxals involved in the deadly Burkapal attack were arrested from Chintagufa and Chintalnar areas by security forces, a police official said.

The accused were arrested from two places in the insurgency-hit Sukma district after a tip off from the intelligence agencies. All 14 are believed to be locals.

Around 300 to 400 Naxalites had ambushed a patrol party which resulted in the death of 25 personnel. Six others were grievously injured in the attack.

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): 14 naxals involved in Burkapal attack arrested from Chintagufa and Chintalnar areas by security forces — ANI (@ANI_news) June 15, 2017

The 74th battalion of the CRPF were out on operation to provide security to a road construction in Burkpapal. There were a total of 99 personnel during the operation.

The CRPF claimed that due to the geographical advantage of the Maoists, they had succeeded in inflicting heavy loss on the CRPF men. The CRPF said that it had killed a considerable number of Maoists in retaliatory fire.

Earlier this year, at least 12 CRPF jawans were killed in the same area after Naxals fired at CRPF men in Sukma. It was one of the deadliest attacks on the security forces in the recent times.