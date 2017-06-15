In an unfortunate incident, five-year-old twin sisters died after getting locked inside a hot car in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Harsha and Harshita, who accidentally locked themselves, were found unconscious in an old Hyundai car parked in the backyard of their grand parents’ house in Jamalpur’s Patuadi area.

The girls often used to play in the car.

They were declared brought dead at a private hospital. Doctors said that the twin sisters died because of the heat and humidity as the car was parked in the open.

The minor girls, daughters of Gobind Kumar, an Indian Army jawan, along with their mother Kirti and their two-year-old brother, had come to their grand parents’ house for summer vacations.

ASI Mahesh Kumar of Bilaspur police station told TOI, “The girls accidentally locked themselves in, as the car’s door and windows were not working. The family members somewhat managed to drag down the window panes and pull them out of the car.”

Gobing Kumar, who is posted in Meerut, was supposed to arrive in the village on Wednesday to take them back.

However, he was left in a state of shock after he heard the news.