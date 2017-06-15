With political gains in mind, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday addressed a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The move came weeks after BJP completed its three years in power and wanted to showcase in Bihar the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Dominated by Brahmins, the BJP chose Yogi Adityanath to appeal to the Hindu sentiments in the area and cash in on his popularity that he has earned after becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In his first visit to Bihar after becoming Chief Minister, Adityaanath, known as a fire-brand Hinduvta leader, said: “Ayodhya mein logo ke bhavna ke mutabik hi kam hoga.”

The UP CM spoke about various issues including RJD-JD(U) alliance, Triple Talaq and liquor ban. Yogi Adityanath even suggested for a Bihar clean-up.

“Prakriti iss be-mel shadi ko bardaasht karne wali nahi, Bihar mein ek safaai abhiyan chalne wala hai (Nature would not tolerate such an incompatible marriage, there will soon be a cleanliness drive in Bihar),”

But what garnered attention was a ‘vigorous’ Yogi hiding behind a bullet-proof glass while addressing the rally.

Yogi Adityanath fired at Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad but from behind a bullet-proof glass. This is for the first time that the UP CM has used a bullet-proof dais during a rally.

With Lok Sabha election 2019 less than two years away, the BJP govt is all set to make inroads in the state, but it seems the ‘gundaraj’ in the state is still a concern for the saffron party.