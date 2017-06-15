Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government for not lodging any FIR in the killing of protesting farmers in the state.

“Nine days on, 45 FIRs against protesting farmers, but not one against those who murdered six farmers in cold blood in Mandsaur,” wrote Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh were on protest from June 1 demanding better prices for their produce and debt relief. The agitation turned violent on June 6 when five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.

Earlier, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who also detained on his way to Mandsaur but was released on personal bond. Scindia was arrested under Section 151.

The Congress leader was there to meet the family members of the farmers who were killed in the farmers protest last Tuesday.

Earlier on that day, Gujarat leader Hardik Patel and his four aides were also arrested and later released.