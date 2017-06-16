A- A A+

A youth injured in firing by the security forces on Thursday in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries on Friday, officials said.

Police said the youth, Naseer Ahmad of Ashtengo village in Bandipora district, was injured in firing by the troopers of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Thursday in Rangreth area in the outskirts of Srinagar, when a stone pelting mob clashed with the security forces.

In another incident, a policeman injured in a militant attack in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Two policemen including the victim Constable Sajad Ahmad were injured on Thursday evening when the militants fired at a checkpost in the city’s Hyderpora area.

“The injured policemen were hospitalised. Ahmad died in the early hours of Friday,” said the police department.

