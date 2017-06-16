Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court is all set to pronounce final verdict in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case on Friday. The accused in the case are Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Shaikh, Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya and Abdul Qayyum. Special CBI counsel Deepak Salve concluded the argument in 2016

The bomb blasts claimed more than 250 lives and injured more than 700 people. Property worth more than Rs 27 cr was damaged during the mayhem.

A special TADA court in Mumbai is likely to pronounce its judgement in the second leg of the trial in the serial blasts case involving 7 accused, including extradited gangster Abu Salem.

The trial of the seven accused — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum — was separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

Mustafa Dossa and his brother, Mohammad, organised the first meeting in Dubai to discuss the blasts. According to Deepak Salve, Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, Anees Ibrahim and others were present during the first meeting. Mustafa is also accused of sending weapons from Dubai and Pakistan to the western coast of India to carry out riots in Mumbai.

The terrorist attacks at 12 different locations in Mumbai on March 12, 1993 were one of the most deadliest in Indian history.

In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.