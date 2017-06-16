Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday arrived at Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s residence for talks to reach a consensus on a presidential candidate, polling for which is scheduled to take place on July 17.

Singh and Naidu, who are a part of the three-member team constituted by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah for discussion with political parties reached 10 Janpath around 11 a.m.

According to sources, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present in the meeting

“We were expecting that they (Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu) will have atleast one name as the presidential candidate so that there could be a consensus among the parties, but they did not. Instead, they asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi for a suitable name,” Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted as saying.