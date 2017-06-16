Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the house of Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on Friday. The CBI claimed they were there to seek clarification on certain issues relating to an ongoing probe.

Rebutting the earlier reports of a house raid and property search, the CBI issued a statement clarifying that the visit was paid for questioning the deputy CM in an ongoing investigation.

“A team of officers have gone to Sisodia’s residence to record his statement in a preliminary enquiry registered in the Talk to AK programme scam,” a CBI official said.

Reportedly, CBI reached Sisodia’s house at Mathura Road to record a statement about ‘Talk to AK’ programme, a social media campaign started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The programme was an interactive session for the public to speak to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The programme came under CBI scanner for alleged irregularities in the management after former AAP leader Dharmendra Kumar filed a complaint against the hiring process of an advertising agency by the party to promote the programme.