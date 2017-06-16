A- A A+

A gunfight began on Friday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Police said that security forces closed in on Arwani village in Kulgam district following specific information about the presence of militants there.

“As the security forces closed on the hiding militants, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on”.

According to reports, a group of 3-4 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants are trapped inside the cordon laid by the security forces.

Meanwhile, civilian protests have started in the village to disrupt the operation against the hiding militants.

 

