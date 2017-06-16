A- A A+

The Shiv Sena today said that it would propose the name of MS Swaminathan as the presidential candidate for the coming presidential elections.

The party’s chief said that if Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) does not consider the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for the presidentship, then they would propose Swaminathan for the same.

Swaminathan’s name has not been circulated in the BJP circles as a presidential candidate.

ALSO READ: BJP President Amit Shah in Mumbai on 3-day visit

Recently, he had issued strong statements following the Mandsaur incident in which he had said that “if agriculture goes wrong, nothing will go right.”

MS Swaminathan, an Indian geneticist and international administrator, is known for his active role in India’s Green Revolution.

Many say that he could be a good choice for the President’s post considering the big agricultural push PM Modi has been focusing on.

However, his age might be a complication, considering the fact that he is 91 years old.

First Published | 16 June 2017 2:19 PM
Read News On:

Indian geneticist

PM of india

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: If not Mohan Bhagwat then MS Swaminathan as President: Shiv Sena

(Latest News in English from Newsx)