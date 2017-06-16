The Shiv Sena today said that it would propose the name of MS Swaminathan as the presidential candidate for the coming presidential elections.

The party’s chief said that if Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) does not consider the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for the presidentship, then they would propose Swaminathan for the same.

Swaminathan’s name has not been circulated in the BJP circles as a presidential candidate.

Recently, he had issued strong statements following the Mandsaur incident in which he had said that “if agriculture goes wrong, nothing will go right.”

MS Swaminathan, an Indian geneticist and international administrator, is known for his active role in India’s Green Revolution.

Many say that he could be a good choice for the President’s post considering the big agricultural push PM Modi has been focusing on.

However, his age might be a complication, considering the fact that he is 91 years old.