In a progressive move by the Tamil Nadu Government, all the colleges of the state’s Manonmaniam Sundaranar University will offer free education to the transgender community.

One seat in every course of all the colleges affiliated to the university has been reserved for the transgender community. The decision will be implemented from the academic year 2017.

Transgender activist and founder of Sahodari foundation Kalki Subramaniam appreciated the initiative taken by the government.

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University is the first Indian university to offer free education to the transgenders.

A somewhat similar case was witnessed back in 2015, when Manabi Bandopadhyay, a transgender, was made the principal of Krishnanagar Women’s College in Krishnanagar, West Bengal.