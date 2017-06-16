Terrorist And Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act TADA court pronounced final verdict in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case on Friday. The accused in the case are Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Karimullah Shaikh, Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya were convicted by the TADA court. Abdul Qayyum was however acquitted in the case.

The terrorist attacks at 12 different locations in Mumbai on March 12, 1993 were one of the most deadliest in Indian history.

Here is the story in 10 points:

1. Names of the 7 convited in the 1993 Mumbai blast case: Abu Salem, Mohammad Dossa, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Mohammad Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya, Karimullah Shaikh and Riaz Siddiqui.

2. Abdul Qayyum has been acquitted of all charges in 1993 Mumbai blasts case by the court, which has ordered his release on personal bond.

3. All accused acquitted of the charge of waging war against the nation.

4. Mustafa Dossa and his brother, Mohammad, organised the first meeting at their Residence in Dubai to discuss the blasts.

5. Dawood Ibrahim, Anees Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, Dossa brother, Ajaz Pathan and other were present during this meeting.

6. The bomb blasts claimed more than 250 lives and injured more than 700 people. Property worth more than Rs 27 cr was damaged during the mayhem.

7. In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.

8. The first and the third consignment of arms and ammunitions to Mumbai was sent by Mustafa Dosa, while the second consignment was sent by Tiger Memon

9. The total consignment included more than 9 AK-56 rifles, pistols, 100 grenades and RDX in a huge amount.

10. The arms were sent to Bharuch in India and then were brought to Bombay by Abu Salem and then distributed to various gangsters in Mumbai.