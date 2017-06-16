Two terrorists including Lashkar Commander Junaid Mattoo have been reportedly eliminated in the Kulgam encounter by Indian Army, SoG and CRPF. Mattoo was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, as per reports.

A civilian has also been killed in the Kulgam encounter where militants were holding up.

It was a joint operation conducted by Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. Reports also say that Mattoo with other militants was trapped for hours . The security forces have also apprehended one militant.

Earlier on June 1, two terrorists were killed in joint operation by Rashtriya Rifles (RR) troops and police in Nathi Pora area at Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The militants were holed up in a house at Sopore.

Speaking on the encounter, an official said that during the search operation it was found that there were two terrorists and they opened fire on the security forces after which the Indian troops retaliated and gunned down both the terrorists.