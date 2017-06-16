The Centre issued a notice on Friday making Aadhaar Card necessary to open bank accounts and to carry out any transactions of Rs 50,000 or above with the bank. The announcement comes days after Supreme Court upheld Centre’s order to link Aadhaar card with PAN card for filing Income Tax returns.

Apart from this, the government has also requested the bank account holders to update their bank accounts with Aadhaar cards by December 31 and failure to do so will results in annulment of the bank accounts.

The latest announcement will come into immediate effect and if someone wants to open a bank account, he/she needs to have an Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). If the person doesn’t have the card then a document proof of Aadhaar application, showing one has applied for Aadhaar Card, should be submitted with the bank.

The new applicants of Aadhaar should submit the card number within six months of opening the bank account.

Also, in order to conduct a transaction of Rs 50,000 or more, the individuals have to mandatorily show their Aadhaar cards to the bank to verify their identities.

The government has been taking stern decisions to restrict the creation and circulation of black money.