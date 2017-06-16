Two more airlines — AirAsia and Vistara — have barred TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy, a day after he allegedly misbehaved with IndiGo staff and created a ruckus at Vizag airport.

Following the incident, IndiGo and four other airlines – Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and GoAir – late on Thursday evening barred Reddy from travelling on their aircraft.

Reddy has alleged to have created a ruckus at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday after he was denied a boarding pass for an IndiGo flight as he had showed up late.

The Telugu Desam Party lawmaker from Anantapur was also said to have damaged a printer and misbehaved with IndiGo airline staff.

“We will support the decision taken by the industry with regard to the recent incident involving an IndiGo staff,” AirAsia India said in a statement.

On its part, Vistara said: “In support of the fellow carriers and zero tolerance towards abusive behaviour, Vistara has also taken a decision to impose a flying ban on JC Diwakar Reddy.”