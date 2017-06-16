At least six policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were killed in a militant ambush on a police party near Achabal town in south Kashmir, officials said. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack that came hours after security forces killed one of the group’s top commanders.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Sayed Abid Rashid confirmed the killing of the policemen, adding that two civilians were also injured. The injured have been shifted to Srinagar.

In an e-mailed statement to a local news agency, Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police sources said 10-15 heavily armed militants attacked the police party, led by SHO Feroz Ahmad Dar, near Thajiwara and also looted their weapons.

J&K: Six police personnel killed after terrorists attacked a Police party at Thajiwara Achabal in Anantnag district (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/qtTiYRAikK — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

The attack came hours after security forces killed two LeT militants, including Commander Junaid Mattoo, in Arwani village of south Kashmir.

On Thursday, a policeman was shot dead by militants in Kulgam district.

“Constable Shabir Ahmad Dar was shot by militants near his home in Boguld village in Kulgam. He was rushed to the district hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” a police officer said.

Last month, the LeT had issued a stern warning to policemen in the Valley “to quit and return home forthwith, otherwise be prepared to die”.

(This is a developing story… More details are awaited)