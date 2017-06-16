The government on Friday said it has given additional papers to the UK for extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya after a British court observed that Indian investigation agencies had delayed evidence against the liquor baron.

“The government submitted a fresh set of relevant papers to the British High Commission here last week and sent soft copies, electronically, to the Indian mission in the UK,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

But he said he was not sure if the papers had already reached the magistrate in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

On Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said the Indian authorities had already taken six months and the court had not received any evidence.

“Are Indians normally very prompt in their responses? They have taken six months so far and we haven’t got any further forward in the past 6 weeks,” Judge Arbuthnot said during a hearing.

Mallya is wanted in India for his Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore. He fled to the UK in March last.

The flamboyant businessman, known for his lavish lifestyle, was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18. He was, however, released on conditional bail immediately after he provided a bail bond worth 650,000 British pounds.

The CBI on Thursday “categorically affirmed” that there was no delay in providing evidence against Mallya.