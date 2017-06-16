Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that South Korea is an important development partner of India and he is committed to further enhance bilateral relationship with the country.

Modi made the remarks during his meeting with Dongchea Chung, Special Envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, on Friday.

A Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) release said that Modi conveyed his appreciation for the South Korean President’s gesture of sending Chung as his Special Envoy to India.

Modi recalled his visit to South Korea in May 2015, during which the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a “Special Strategic Partnership”, and said that South Korea was an important development partner for India.

The release said that Modi welcomed deepening of bilateral partnership in trade and economic spheres as also in new areas like defence cooperation.

“The Prime Minister said he is committed to working with President Moon for further enhancement of bilateral relationship, and looked forward to an early opportunity to meet President Moon,” the release said.