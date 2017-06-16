A widow was in critical condition after she jumped from a building in south Delhi’s Kishangarh area due to alleged harassment by her three sisters-in-law over property and money dispute, the police said on Friday.

The police have registered the case against the accused and are questioning them.

The police said neighbours called in to inform about Bhupenderi Mehlawat, who fell from the fifth floor of a building under mysterious circumstances around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“After her husband’s Sanjeev’s death in 2004, Bhupenderi was being harassed by her three sisters-in-law,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

She is admitted in Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj area, where her condition is said to be critical.

“She received head injury and fractures in her legs. On the statement of her son Deepanshu, a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and subjecting her to cruelty has been registered against the accused,” Biswal said.

The woman also has a daughter aged 17 and lives in Kishangarh, the police said.