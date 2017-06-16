A teenager, worked up over a heated argument with his father over some issue, shot him dead allegedly while when he was offering “namaz” in Bihar’s Gaya district on early on Friday, police said.

Ghulam Nabi Khan, a resident of Khandel village under Sherghaati police station in Gaya, about 100 km from here, was shot dead by his 15-year-old son, district police official Manjeeet Shyoran said. The youth is absconding.

According to the police official, Khan’s wife told police that the son and the father had heated arguments over some petty issue and he might have shot Khan dead in revenge.

The incident has shocked the family and entire village, police said, adding that they have lodged a case and begun investigations.