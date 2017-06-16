Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday visited Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in New Delhi and directed officials to put up boards to inform patients about free medicines available there.

The Chief Minister met many patients at the Bavana hospital and inquired whether they are getting free medicines or do they have to pay for these.

When a patient told him he did not get medicines from the hospital, he questioned a doctor and visited the pharmacy to inquire why the medicine was not available.

In May, Kejriwal had visited Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri and assured of action on irregularities he came across.