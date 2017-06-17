In a scandalous incident reported from Rajasthan, a man allegedly died after being assaulted by the municipality officials working on Swachh Bharat campaign after he objected them to stop taking photographs of women defecating in the open on Friday, says police, reports a national daily.

The incident reportedly took place in Kutchi Basti Mehtab Shah Colony in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan where the 44-year-old victim identified as Zafar Hussain on asking a local civic body chief and three other municipal council employees to not click the pictures of women defecating in the open was allegedly attacked with lathis as he succumbed to blows on the spot.

A police complaint has been registered in Pratapgarh Station House under IPC section 302 (murder) against the local civic chief Ashok Jain and three municipal employees — Kamal Harijan, Ritesh Harijan and Manish Harijan — on the complaint filed by the family of the deceased.

“My brother Zafar asked them (Nagar Parishad Ashok Jain, along with Kamal, Ritesh and Manish) not to click photographs but the men started assaulting him with lathis, and punched and kicked him. He fell and died on the spot. All the people present at the spot, including the women, can identify the men who killed my brother,” says the complaint, reports IE.

Rajasthan: Activist Zafar Hussein lynched to death in Pratapgarh for objecting photography of women defecating in open. pic.twitter.com/RG8GK3z9cZ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Refuting the allegations, local civic chief Ashok Jain says that it usually a drill they conduct as a part of the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan by reaching out to the people “in the mornings to prevent people from defecating in the open”.

Alleging that it was Zafar Hussain who “started hitting and abusing employees” in the morning as they parked their car in Kutchi Basti area. Jain said that he (Zafar) was all fine when he left the spot after the altercation.

The local civic chief also claims that no objectionable picture of the women was clicked by either of them. “When we went to the station to lodge a complaint, we came to know of his death. He was fine when he left,” says Jain, reports IE.

A separate FIR has been lodged by Jain against Zafar at the Pratapgarh station under IPC sections 332, objecting public servant from conducting his duty and 353 for criminal assault to a public servant.