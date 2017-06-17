Even as Darjeeling continues to boil under indefinite strike called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for the sixth day in a row now, the police raided and allegedly vandalised the residence of Assistant Gen Secretary of Morcha Binay Tamang on Friday night.

The police conducted raids on the Binay Tamang’s residence last night, two days after it broke locks and raided the office of Morcha chief JP Bimal Gurung seizing multiple arms ranging from, crossbow, knives, khukri and mobile phones hidden inside the office of GJM chief.

Darjeeling is limping as GJM has intensified the ongoing protests with the supporters indulging in widespread arson following the state government’s crackdown on party chief Bimal Gurung’s house.

Earlier, the agitating GJM supporters on Friday torched a panchayat office at Mirik, a hydroelectric supply office at Lodhama in Darjeeling and a health centre in Rimbik-Lodhama. The Morcha supporters also set fire to a railway station, a police outpost, a state transport bus and several vehicles, including one belonging to a media house on Thursday.

The GJM supporters in Darjeeling protesting against CM Mamta Banerjee’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory subject to be taught in state schools up to Class 10 took a new turn with Morcha chief signalling to accelerate the protests while raising fresh demands for a separate Gorkhaland. “The movement for Gorkhaland will be intensified. Tourists may face problems,” said Bimal Gurung.

The Bengal CM on her visit to the troubled state of Darjeeling on Monday saw GJM supporters welcoming her move by brandishing black flags and chanting slogans of ‘free Gorkhaland’ against the ‘forceful’ imposition of Bengali language in the schools.

After the GJM cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata’s visit to Darjeeling and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in the syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation.

Following the violent protests, extra units of Paramilitary force CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the state.

The state government also asked the Army to deploy forces in the wake of the Bandh to ensure normalcy in the state.

“Requisition from the state government has been received. Two Army columns based in Darjeeling are moving out. Each column has 43 men,” said Army Eastern Command in a statement.

Refusing to get intimidated by the protesters, CM Banerjee on Monday said that she will not “bow down to threats”.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the state government about the Darjeeling political turmoil.