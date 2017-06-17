A- A A+

At least 60 people including 13 children have fallen ill after eating food at a ceremony in Bharatpur’s Sarsaina village in Rajasthan, reports ANI.

Reportedly, 53 people have been admitted to a local hospital to get the medical attention.

The cause of the incident is yet to the ascertained.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

First Published | 17 June 2017 9:32 AM
