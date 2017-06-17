Taking cognizance of the accelerating protests in the Valley following the death of top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Junaid Mattoo and his associates, the authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir as the separatists have called for a protest shutdown on Saturday.

Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmad Lone said restrictions were imposed in the areas of Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal to maintain law and order.

Earlier today, security forces recovered the body of all the three militants, including LeT commander Junaid Mattoo, Nisar Ahmed and one other killed in an encounter on Friday. Weapons, including AK 47 guns, and six magazines were also recovered near the bodies of the slain terrorists.

In a coordinated operation, Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SoG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed Mattoo and his associate — identity yet to be affirmed — following a gun battle after the terrorists were cordoned in the south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area on Friday.

Heavy contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were suspended. Exams scheduled for Saturday were postponed by Kashmir University.

Shops, public transport and educational institutions remained closed.

The shutdown was called to protest the killings of 12 people on Friday.

Two civilian protesters — a 22-year-old youth, a 14-year-old boy– were killed in firing by the security forces where protesters tried to break the cordon around the gunfight site.

Over two dozen other protesters were injured in the protests.

The group of LeT militants had come in two vehicles to ambush the police party which also led to the killing of six policemen.