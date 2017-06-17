Day after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants ambushed a police jeep in which six policemen including a Station House Officer was killed in Anantnag district, J&K DGP SP Vaid on Saturday assured to track and ensure to serve justice to the perpetrators of the attack.

“The attack was carried by LeT led by Bashir Lashkari. We will track him down and make sure justice is done,” said SP Vaid.

The attack on the police was an apparent revenge after the security forces in a coordinated operation of Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SoG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed top LeT commander, Junaid Mattoo and two others following a gun battle after they were cordoned in the south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area on Friday.

The ambush led by Bashir Lashkari belonging to LeT and four others escaped the crime scene after they disfigured the bodies of the dead policemen.

Perpetrated by LeT led by Bashir Lashkari. Will track him down & make sure justice is done: SP Vaid,J&K DGP on yday’s attack on Police party pic.twitter.com/lctDjCCbOE — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Following the incident heavy contingents of police and CRPF has been deployed as the valley grips under tension as the separatists have called for a protest shutdown on Saturday.

Earlier today, security forces recovered the body of all the three militants, including LeT commander Junaid Mattoo, Nisar Ahmed and one other killed in an encounter on Friday. Weapons, including AK 47 guns, and six magazines were also recovered near the bodies of the slain terrorists.

Earlier, on May 27 the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in south Kashmir’s Tral.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been on the boil for last eight months with an increase in stone-pelting incidents and terror activities ‘sponsored’ from across the border in Pakistan.