A- A A+

Police on Saturday arrested Kerala Youth Congress workers who held a beef festival ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the coastal city.

The festival took place near the Southern Naval Command’s air terminal where PM Modi is expected to arrive and inaugurate the state’s first metro line.

The Youth Congress workers were arrested while they were cooking and serving beef.

ALSO READ: Counting for Shimla civic body polls begins today

Ever since the Centre launched new rules regarding cattle sale and slaughter, Kerala has witnessed numerous such protests and even the state assembly held a special session earlier this month to pass a resolution against it.

First Published | 17 June 2017 11:38 AM
Read News On:

cattle sale and slaughter

Kerala Youth Congress

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Kerala Youth Congress workers arrested for holding beef fest

(Latest News in English from Newsx)