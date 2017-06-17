Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off Kochi Metro commercial operation in Kerala inaugurating the service by taking a ride along with state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Venkaiah Naidu Naidu and E Sreedharan.

Addressing a gathering after the inaugural Metro ride, PM Modi said that the Coaches of Kochi Metro reflect “Make in India” since they were built by Alstom near Chennai and have 70 % Indian component.

Applauding Kerala government, PM said that, “nearly 1000 women and 23 transgender are being selected to work in KochiMetro rail system”.

Earlier today, CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed PM Modi who reached Kochi INS Garuda Naval Air Station and later escorted him to the inaugural site in Kochi.

‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan was also part of the contingent who travelled along with PM Modi and other dignitaries on Kochi metro’s opening ride.

Kerala: PM Narendra Modi takes a ride in #KochiMetro with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, V Naidu and E Sreedharan pic.twitter.com/aaCgLzO6Wc — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

Apparently, the induction ceremony courted controversy after the Kerala government notification eluded E Sreedharan among the VIP guests to sit along with PM Modi during the inaugural ceremony of Kochi Metro.

Notably, Kochi Metro project has been handled by the Delhi Metro Rail Corp with Sreedharan as part of the advisory board.

Sreedharan is a celebrated figure for his timely completion of the Metro programme in Delhi well ahead of the deadline under the Congress govt led by Sheila Dikshit.

Jumping into the action, the Kerala government headed by Chief Minister Pinari Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to revise the seating arrangement and to reserve a place for Sreedharan.

Following the outpour, PMO included E Sreedharan’s name among among the dignitaries present for the inauguration function.

Kerala govt had claimed that the final call on the people attending the ceremony was finalised by the PMO who was given a list of 17 names which had Sreedharan’s name on it.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Ernakulam MP K V Thomas were among the host of dignitaries present for the Kochi Metro flagging ceremony.