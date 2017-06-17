In an attempt to ‘weed out’ the people with suspicious integrity and unsatisfactory work record, Rajasthan government has asked all the state run departments to identify and remove all the inefficient employees.

Reportedly, a notification released by Rajasthan Chief Secretary OP Meena has asked the departments to conduct an internal audit and the employees whose are do not meet the guideline to continue working and should be relieved of their duties.

As per the circular, any government employee who has completed 15 years of service or crossed 50 years of their age have to be named in the list.

OP Meena has reportedly set a time frame of three moths to finish the job before the respective departments produce the list of the personnel who can be removed from their jobs.

Citing Rule 53(1) of Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1996, Meena said that “those officers or employees who have completed 15 years of service or completed 50 years of age, whichever is earlier, and who have suspicious integrity and unsatisfactory work record, or are unable to carry out their work due to some disabilities, can be removed from the job.”

Apparently, Rajasthan government will remove such officials on advance payment of three months or by serving them a notice period of three months.