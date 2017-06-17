Taking cognizance of the rising tension in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the only way forward to bring normalcy in the Valley is to through continued peace talks.

Addressing the lawmakers in the J&K Assembly, CM Mufti referred the casualties suffered by the security forces due to growing unrest in the state. “Our jawans are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Mufti.

Asserting that no one can get to a peaceful resolution through guns and army, Mufti said that the only way to resolve the unrest is to engage in continued peace talks.

Mufti’s comment comes a day after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants ambushed a police jeep in which six policemen including a Station House Officer was killed in the Anantnag district.

The ambush led by Bashir Lashkari belonging to LeT and four others escaped the crime scene after they disfigured the bodies of the dead policemen.

Earlier today, J&K DGP SP Vaid while talking to the media assured to track the LeT militants responsible for the attack and promised to serve justice to the perpetrators.

The attack was carried by LeT led by Bashir Lashkari. We will track him down and make sure justice is done,” said SP Vaid.

The attack on the police was an apparent revenge after the security forces in a coordinated operation of Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SoG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) killed top LeT commander, Junaid Mattoo and two others following a gun battle after they were cordoned in the south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area on Friday.

The security forces on May 27 had killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in south Kashmir’s Tral.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been on the boil for last eight months with an increase in stone-pelting incidents and terror activities ‘sponsored’ from across the border in Pakistan.