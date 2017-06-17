Slamming Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for the ongoing turmoil in Darjeeling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called the situation ‘unfortunate’ and asserted to give ‘tough message’ to the miscreants.

Addressing a press conference, Bengal CM said that the state government was ready to cooperate with the agitators, but GJM is not even listening to the court order.

“They aren’t listening to the court also. The Court passed order saying bandh is illegal. Don’t know from where they get support,” she said.

Citing a large number of arms and ammunition ranging from crossbow, knives and khukris the police recovered after it raided GJM chief Binay Tamang’s residence on Friday, CM Banerjee raised questions about the financial support the agitators are getting to conduct violent protests in Darjeeling.

“Where did they get illegal arms & money from? Ready to talk to them, we cannot support the violation of the Constitution,” added Banerjee.

Bengal CM also accused GJM of using protests as a medium to hide their misgovernance as Darjeeling is to undergo elections. “Five years you enjoyed, now when elections are coming you start violence because you have lost credential,” she said.

Earlier today, Morcha protesters resorted to fresh violence after the police raided and allegedly vandalised the residence of Assistant Gen Secretary of Morcha Binay Tamang on Friday night.

The angry protesters left one policeman injured and torched a police vehicle as Darjeeling continues to boil under indefinite strike for the sixth day in a row now.

Darjeeling is limping as GJM has intensified the ongoing protests with the supporters indulging in widespread arson following the state government’s crackdown on party chief Bimal Gurung’s house.

Earlier, the agitating GJM supporters on Friday torched a panchayat office at Mirik, a hydroelectric supply office at Lodhama in Darjeeling and a health centre in Rimbik-Lodhama. The Morcha supporters also set fire to a railway station, a police outpost, a state transport bus and several vehicles, including one belonging to a media house on Thursday.

The GJM supporters in Darjeeling protesting against CM Mamta Banerjee’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory subject to be taught in state schools up to Class 10 took a new turn with Morcha chief signalling to accelerate the protests while raising fresh demands for a separate Gorkhaland. “The movement for Gorkhaland will be intensified. Tourists may face problems,” said Bimal Gurung.

The Bengal CM on her visit to the troubled state of Darjeeling on Monday saw GJM supporters welcoming her move by brandishing black flags and chanting slogans of ‘free Gorkhaland’ against the ‘forceful’ imposition of Bengali language in the schools.

Following the violent protests, extra units of Paramilitary force CRPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the state.

The state government also asked the Army to deploy forces in the wake of the Bandh to ensure normalcy in the state.

“Requisition from the state government has been received. Two Army columns based in Darjeeling are moving out. Each column has 43 men,” said Army Eastern Command in a statement.

Refusing to get intimidated by the protesters, CM Banerjee on Monday said that she will not “bow down to threats”.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the state government about the Darjeeling political turmoil.