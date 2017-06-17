Two more farmers committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh, taking to 10 the number of farmer suicides in the state this week.

Jagdish More, 35, consumed poison in Rampura area of Dhar Police Station on Friday. He died later in the day.

Rajendra Navaria, the in-charge of Dhar Police Station, confirmed that the farmer committed suicide.

The deceased farmer’s family told the police that he committed suicide as he was upset over the pressure built by the bank for repayment of debt.

Another farmer named Imrat died after consuming sulphas pills in Chandlaun village in Gotegaon, Narsinghpur. He breathed his last enroute to Jabalpur for treatment.

R.K. Soni, the in-charge of Narsinghpur Police Station, told IANS that the farmer bought a piece of land 10 years ago but could not get it registered till date.

“He was disturbed as he could not get his agricultural land registered. So, he consumed sulphas pills and committed suicide. Even his family has acknowledged that he was depressed,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing widespread protests by farmers demanding loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce. On June 6, five farmers were killed in police firing while another died of his injuries later in Mandsaur district.